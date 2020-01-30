How to Negotiate the Salary and Benefits You Deserve

If you’ve been offered a new job, research the average salary for a similar role at comparable companies.

Make a list of your education, past employment and accomplishments.

Figure out the minimum salary you will accept. If the manager asks for your desired pay, give a wide range.

Don’t accept the employer’s first offer. Companies expect new hires to negotiate.

Inquire about insurance, sick and vacation time, parental leave and other benefits.

Ask for what you want. If the manager says no, make a counteroffer.

If the employer won’t agree to a reasonable compensation package, ask for a performance review after a period of time or walk away.