JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® to Provide TransactionDesk, Powered by Lone Wolf, Nationwide

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (“JPAR”) has announced that it will provide Lone Wolf Technologies’ (“Lone Wolf”) enterprise platform to its 45 offices and 2,500 full-time associates across 10 states. This platform, the only one of its kind in real estate, combines back-office and transaction management to simplify the real estate transaction experience for everyone involved.

Lone Wolf’s enterprise platform is built onÂ TransactionDeskÂ andÂ brokerWOLF, the company’s fully integrated transaction management and back-office and accounting solutions, and houses top tools for forms, eSignature, file review, accounting, commissions, agent management and business intelligence. The platform ensures that both agents and the back office, who historically have worked in siloes on transactions, can collaborate in real-time. It also opens the door to a growing marketplace for agents and brokerages where they can connect a wide range of upstream and downstream services directly to their Lone Wolf platform.

With all of these tools available in one place, JPAR can dramatically increase the speed, accuracy and simplicity of their franchise affiliates and brokerage transactions, extending these benefits to over 25,000 consumers in the coming year.

“We’re proud to help JPAR bring a connected technology system to all of their locations,” saysÂ Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Too much of today’s technology can’t connect, leaving agents and brokers to cobble together a process beset by added data entry and time-consuming tasks. Our transaction and back-office solutions connect agents and brokers to ensure their technology does for them what it needs to do: make their jobs simpler. It’s wonderful to see our technology doing just that for JPAR.”

JPAR is one of the fastest-growing 100-percent commission real estate firms, and in its first year of franchising, has already established franchise operations in 10 states.Â Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR’s corporate-owned offices, says: “The firm’s decision to choose Lone Wolf comes after an extensive evaluation of the industry’s leading technology providers based on a number of factors, including product functionality, flexibility and future plans.”

“We’re so excited to provide Lone Wolf’s enterprise platform to our family of companies, associates and customers,” saysÂ JP Piccinini, founder of JP & Associates and chairman of Vesuvius Holdings, its parent company.

According to Johnson and Piccinini, the decision to choose Lone Wolf came from a strong belief in the company and its platform. Like JPAR, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to improving the overall experience for the consumer, the next generation of real estate professionals, franchise owners and the brokerage.

“We’re confident that its platform, in the hands of our associates, will do exactly that,” says Piccinini. “Working together, we can continue to revolutionize the real estate experience inÂ Texas and acrossÂ the United States.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.