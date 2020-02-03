Long & Foster to Teams: Grow Your Way

(Above) Long & Foster Real Estate has launched new team websites. (Credit: Long & Foster Real Estate)

For 50 years, Long & Foster Real Estate has been at the forefront of the Mid-Atlantic real estate scene, with marketshare stretching from New Jersey to North Carolina, across 10,000 agents and 220 offices in seven states.

Despite its large scale, at Long & Foster, agents always come first—a commitment Wes Foster, founder of the organization, steadfastly upholds, and exemplified in its latest venture, real estate team websites. In January, the firm launched the websites, developed in partnership with Real Estate Digital and RP3 Agency, after gathering in-house input.

“Our new team websites leverage direct agent feedback, as well as insight from industry experts, resulting in easily customizable websites that are consistent with the look, features and functionalities of LongandFoster.com and our individual agent sites,” Barry Redler, chief administrative officer of The Long & Foster Companies, explains.

On the modern, responsive team websites, the capabilities include click-to-call and click-to-text functionality, as well as the ability to customize the design and pages within the site, with content specific to the team.

“Everybody differentiates themselves in a certain way, but great storytellers earn more business,” Redler says. “These are great storytelling pages; they help the team illustrate why their team is the best choice, and how their affiliation with Long & Foster helps them be more successful in real estate. If you’re an agent focused on investing, for example, we’ve got a content page for you. If you’re focused on luxury real estate, we have content for you. If you’re focused on something more unique, you can go in and add any page from any of the templates we have, as well.”

Additionally, when it comes to generating leads online, every inquiry is sent to the team, and agents are displayed on listings, with an “Add to Contacts” button for easy reach-out.

“All leads are routed to the team leader,” Redler says. “The team member sections are dynamically updated from our in-house system, so the contact information and team information are always current, and the listings are prioritized and branded with the team’s information.”

The best part? They are completely turnkey, and designed for immediate use.

“The most important thing is simplicity,” Redler says. “For the agents and the team leader, it’s a turnkey solution. It’s really easy to get the site up and running, and once they do, a team can literally click a button and have a great website that they can be proud of, and fully customize it to the extent that they want to.”

As with its agent-centric solutions and tools, with the rollout of team websites, Long & Foster demonstrates its readiness to support teams, and help them on their path to success—however they define it.

“We pride ourselves on building on Wes Foster’s legacy on being an agent-focused company, and we wanted to have a platform for our agents to grow their business in whatever way they see fit,” Redler says. “We make sure that our tools and support give them the ability to grow with us.”