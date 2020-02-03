Own Your Market, or Somebody Else Will

It is a fact that marketshare dictates buyer behavior. More signs, more social posts, more brand awareness indicates to the consumer that you are the brand that consumers choose most.

Within your markets you serve, are you increasing marketshare on purpose? Are your team members intentionally increasing listings in a specific neighborhood, or becoming known as market experts when they list or sell a home?

The act of putting together and then properly executing a marketing plan to increase marketshare will produce amazing results for you, and become its own lead-gen system at the same time.

Content Square 1.

Remember: What you do “on purpose” gets done, and that success breeds more success, which leads to increased listings, sales and marketshare. Maximize the opportunities within every listing and sale to create more business for yourself and your team with these action items:

Just Listed and Just Sold Cards

These are the very best for promoting your team and services and engaging with the neighbors of your new listing or sale. They need to be results-oriented messages, meaning they communicate that you just listed or sold a home, because that is what you do. Adding the phrase, “Another busy month for the ___ team/group” demonstrates that you are busy listing, selling and getting results for your clients.

Open Houses Generate Future Listings and Buyers

Most agents hold open houses to make their sellers happy, instead of using them as the original and best lead-gen system to generate new business. Follow my Make $50K at Your Next Open HouseTM strategy to generate five-plus new clients from your open who all need to sell and buy. Invite the neighbors to your open house, on purpose, for a preview an hour before. They will eventually move—some want to move in the next 6-12 months. (Last I knew, you need business 6-12 months from now!) Remember, these are future listings (and buyers), and could even list in the next 3-6 months, or less.



Call and Mail Free, Valuable Information

When you call to let leads know about your new listing or sale, you can invite them to the open, and to your team’s Facebook page. Ask them for their best email address so you can include them on your neighborhood informational sheet that you mail out. Create and send out your own custom neighborhood “Market Update” with the latest sales and listings every month. Homeowners love this information.

Content Square 2.

Adding “surprise” or unexpected value to consumers is the best—they are so appreciative, and see you as the rock star agent you are. Remember, they will be eventually moving, and will keep your information, and you will have theirs, as well—or, they will give it to a friend, family member or coworker, and you will generate referrals out of it. The Just Listed/Just Sold postcard campaign and open houses are the least expensive, most effective way to lead gen in a specific market that will bring you a high ROI and increase your team’s marketshare!

Happy selling!

For a free copy of my Micro-Farming for Listings Worksheet, click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.