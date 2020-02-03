Providing Clients the Exceptional Experience They Deserve

HomeVisitTM From CoreLogic® Plays Integral Role in Meeting and Exceeding Client Expectations



It’s been quite a journey for Northrop Realty. The Greater Baltimore/Washington brokerage, co-managed by husband and wife duo Creig and Carla Northrop, is the latest endeavor for the two, but the Creig Northrop Team has been a staple in their market since 2000.

Along the way, HomeVisit™—a CoreLogic® company—has played an integral role in the growth of Northrop’s business, providing his agents with a range of marketing tools that help them stand out to clients in the market.

“I first met with HomeVisit when I was involved with the team in 2000,” reflects Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty. “That was 20 years ago, and we’ve been the No. 1 team in the nation three times since then.”

Northrop attributes a lot of the brokerage’s success to their use of HomeVisit products and services. The company provides Northrop Realty with everything from Fusion Photography, HD video production, 3D modeling and drone photography to print brochures, postcards and flyers.

“They do it all,” says Northrop.

The successful relationship, however, is built on three things HomeVisit always delivers on: speed, efficiency and quality. The professional appearance of the printed materials, as well as the digital content, is what really helps the brokerage stand out—especially compared to what the competition is providing.

“We knew it was a professional company and that their product was first class, and that’s what our clients expect,” says Northrop. “We are a full-service brokerage. We offer it all, and we do it all for our clients, so we needed HomeVisit in order to best serve them.”

HomeVisit has built a stress-free, automated approach for agents to order and deliver print brochures, flyers and postcards in their target market. Northrop has substantial goals that keep his team busy, so automation is key.

“What’s nice about the system is that we get the cards and we don’t have to do anything. All we do is hit a button and they’re printed for us,” says Northrop. “It’s all done automatically so we can focus on the clients.”

Northrop says HomeVisit has grown alongside Northrop Realty and remained flexible and responsive, especially when the team transitioned into a brokerage.

“We had to turn that on a dime and do a lot of preparation work because we kept the systems of the team,” says Northrop. While the brokerage is now a key element in the transaction, Northrop’s teams are very much still at the forefront, and HomeVisit has helped keep the branding consistent across the board.

Listing 1,800 homes in 2019, with nearly 27 teams and 150 agents, Northrop is aiming for $1 billion in combined closed transactions this year—a goal he is confident can be achieved with the help of HomeVisit.

“We’re always looking toward the future—at what the next new product is and what the next level is in real estate to benefit our consumers,” says Northrop. “That’s the philosophy of Northrop Realty and of HomeVisit, and that’s why we align so well.”

HomeVisit joined CoreLogic in 2018 and plans to expand its services to new markets in the coming months.