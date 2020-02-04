Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® and Gloria Nilson & Co. Announce Merger

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, one of the nation’s largest providers of brokerage and related services in the United States, announced a merger with Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. The transaction adds more than 700 sales professionals and more than 20 offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® and expands their footprint into Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

With the addition of Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate, the company doubles its presence in Mercer County, making it the area’s market leader and further solidifying the company’s No. 1 position in the Greater Delaware Valley, according to the announcement. The combined companies will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®.

The combined brokerage is one of the largest providers of homeownership services in the country, with more than 5,500 sales professionals and more than 75 locations in the Tri-State area. Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® offers a cohesive home-buying experience by providing clients with mortgage financing, settlement services, property and casualty insurance.

“In the last 135 years, Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® has achieved an unequaled track record of success, developed a deep network of relationships and made an authentic connection to the communities we serve,” says Larry Flick V, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of integrity, trust and success as we grow and expand.”

“Gloria Nilson & Co. is highly respected in Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® family,” says Joan Docktor, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®. “Our shared commitment to providing outstanding customer service, in-depth local knowledge and world class technology will remain the top priority.”

Under the leadership of President and CEO Patricia Bell, Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate has supported thousands of homebuyers and sellers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for more than 40 years. The organization became part of the HomeServices of America family in 2017.

“I’m proud to align Gloria Nilson & Co. with an organization that is consistently named the No. 1 franchisee in the prestigious Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” says Bell. “As Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, our sales professionals are better positioned for the futureâ€”with dominant marketshare, more sophisticated technology and access to integrated homeownership services. Together we will be stronger and more successful than ever.”

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® unveiled its state-of-the-art marketing technology platform and resource center and the company’s Agent Center for Excellence (ACE). ACE seamlessly integrates multiple best-in-class marketing technologies into one cutting-edge platform that is innovative, flexible and easy-to-use. The platform is sales professional-focused and data-driven, delivering powerful CRM, lead management, listing alerts, digital marketing tools and an intranet from one centralized portal.

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.