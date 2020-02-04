Colibri Group Announces Investment in Hondros Education Group

Colibri Group (“Colibri”), an education company with leading brands that provide online and in-person learning solutions to licensed professionals, has announced that the company has closed an investment in Hondros Education Group, a leading national provider of professional education.

“We are excited about two exceptional companies joining forces to become the dominant educator for licensed professionals,” says Linda Hondros, chief executive officer of Hondros Education Group.

With this investment, Colibri Group is expanding licensing and professional education both nationally and locally in real estate, mortgage and appraisal, with real estate schools and colleges in Ohio and Arizona, as well as an expanded national online offering.

Content Square 1.

“We have always focused on expansion through meaningful partnerships, and becoming a part of Colibri Group brings forward the best of both companies to deliver a stronger education offering for our customers and partners,” says Tina Lapp, president of Hondros Education Group. “Through combined resources we can continue to invest in best-in-class products, and our customers and partners will now have access to more products, courses and resources. By strategically joining forces, we are better positioned to deliver outstanding quality and service to our customers.”

Hondros Education Group has been a leading education provider for over 50 years and at the forefront of providing a flexible, hybrid-style of education through dynamic in-classroom and online learning experiences.

“Our talented group of associates helped develop our programs to become the best of the best in the industries we serve,” says John Hondros, founder and chairman of Hondros Education Group. “We look forward to building a future where our companies together will elevate education on a national basis.”

Content Square 2.

Hondros Education Group is the latest investment Colibri Group has made to expand the universe of licensed professionals it serves. Colibri Group serves millions of customers through its portfolio of brands in real estate, appraisal, financial services and healthcare.

“The investment in Hondros Education Group enables us to increase our nationwide footprint while also allowing us to offer a strong local presence,” says Mike Duran, chief executive officer of Colibri Group. “We respect and value what Hondros has built over the last 50 years. Colibri Group offers founders like Linda and John a compelling opportunity to expand and accelerate the vision for the company that they have built from the ground up. By combining forces, we will be able to accelerate our investment in delivering a transformational learning experience to help people manage and advance their careers as they strive to stay at the top of their profession.”

Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC (“Gridiron Capital”), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams.

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.colibrigroup.com.