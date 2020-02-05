Early Steps for a Fruitful Garden

Winter is still going strong, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your spring garden. If your home is for sale, you’ll want your backyard to be blooming as early as possible. Getting an early start on planning and preparing your garden can lead to a robust supply of vegetables and flowers while also providing a nice distraction from the cold weather outside. Follow these steps to make your garden look its very best.

Make a Checklist

Figure out everything you’ll need when it’s time to start working on your garden—shovels, rakes, hoes, wheelbarrow, hoses, etc. Perhaps it’s time to buy new supplies; if so, now’s a great time to do some shopping because garden sections at stores aren’t likely to be very busy.

Consider a Rain Barrel

A rain barrel is a great way to store up a water supply for your garden. Rain barrels collect rainwater that rolls off your roof, which you then can use to water your garden, thus conserving water and cutting down the cost of your water bill. You can buy a rain barrel at a home improvement store, or there may be a local garden club or environmental organization that offers workshops on how to make one.

Order Your Seeds

One of the fun traditions of tending a garden is deciding what you want to grow. When staging a home, you want to make sure your flower garden is colorful and that your vegetable garden is providing food, so pick plants that bloom early. Also be sure to select some plants you’ve had success with in the past to ensure that your garden thrives.

Clear Your Garden

Even though it’s still winter, there is the occasional warm day. Take advantage of these by clearing your garden of leaves, sticks, twigs, rocks, etc. If the ground isn’t frozen, give it a good raking to loosen the soil.