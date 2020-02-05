Plan a Special Night This Valentine’s Day

February is just around the corner and that means it’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. And couples going through the process of moving into a new home may find it challenging to arrange a romantic night to celebrate their love and life together.

That’s a shame because Valentine’s Day is actually the perfect opportunity to give yourself a break, take a breather and enjoy some quality time together. If you’re experiencing your last few days in your old home, then you can visit some of your favorite places one more time. For people who are settling into a new place, Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to explore your new neighborhood.

So start planning your Valentine’s Day date night with these suggestions.

Have Dinner Out

This is the classic Valentine’s date. Pick a place that’s special to you or somewhere you’ve wanted to try but haven’t gotten around to visiting. Treat yourself to all the works—apps, main courses, a nice wine, dessert—and don’t worry about calories. And when you talk, don’t bring up the stressful stuff about moving—keep the conversation interesting and fun.

See a Show

You can see a movie or watch Netflix any time. Make Valentine’s Day a truly special occasion by going to see a musical, play or other live performance. Choose something both of you will like, and make sure to skip a show that covers a serious topic and could be a downer.

Buy the Perfect Gift

Don’t order your partner’s Valentine’s Day gift online or from a major chain store. Support your local business community by shopping for your sweetie at an independent store. Make it an outing by taking your time. Don’t buy the first thing you come across, look over a few options and pick out something special.

Go on a Trip

If you really need to take a break, get away for awhile. Even if your schedule doesn’t allow for a long excursion, go somewhere in driving distance. Pick a town with lots of things to do and find a cozy bed and breakfast to stay at.