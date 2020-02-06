CRMLS Expanding Beyond California to Service MLS Needs of Louisiana REALTORSÂ®

In its first deal to offer its best-in-class MLS services outside of California, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has come to an agreement to provide turnkey MLS services to Louisiana’s new broker-led statewide MLS, Greater Southern MLS (GSMLS).

CRMLS is providing Greater Southern MLS a comprehensive suite of technology products, including Matrix, Paragon, Cloud CMA, Realist Tax, ShowingTime, InfoSparks Market Statistics, and many more. In addition, CRMLS is providing compliance, data licensing services, online and live local training, and seven-days-a-week customer support.

“2020 has been a year to celebrate thus far! We’re looking forward to welcoming the Louisiana REALTORSÂ® served by Greater Southern MLS to CRMLS and sharing with them what our organization is capable of,” says CRMLS CEO Art Carter. “This is the first time we’re expanding our services out of state, so we’re putting all hands on deck to ensure the transition is smooth and successful.”

“Greater Southern MLS has been formed to dramatically increase the opportunities for REALTORSÂ® throughout the state of Louisiana to be able to represent their clients more effectively by providing them with statewide real estate information, listing exposure and leads all for one low price,” says Webb Jay, president of Greater Southern MLS and president of Webb Jay and Associates. “We believe that working with CRMLS, the largest MLS in the country, will allow us to provide customer-centric services, training and support to help Louisiana REALTORSÂ® generate more business while saving money.”

Webb goes on to say, “Southwest Louisiana Association of REALTORSÂ® (SWLAR), from Lake Charles, La., is our first partner in delivering services to Louisiana REALTORSÂ®. The progressive leaders of SWLAR are partnering with Greater Southern MLS to provide their members a comprehensive suite of more than 15 technologies and free data feeds for agents and brokers, coupled with highly acclaimed customer support and live local training, all for one low price.”

Debbie Link, president of SWLAR, says, “Partnering with Greater Southern MLS positions us well for a future of providing easy-to-use and relevant technologies, training and support to help our members succeed. Our goal is to provide the most valuable and relevant services we can at the most affordable price possible. Greater Southern MLS allows us to achieve that goal.”

The full launch of Greater Southern MLS is anticipated for later in 2020.