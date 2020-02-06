HomeSmart Agents Begin New Year With Major App Upgrade

Residential real estate franchisor HomeSmart International started the new year by introducing tech updates to the mobile application of the company’s revolutionary software platform, RealSmart Agent. The main update to the RealSmart Agent mobile application now allows agents to create listings from their smartphones.

“I created RealSmart Agent back in 2002 as a way for agents to manage their entire business in one place,” says Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International founder and CEO. “The mobile app has taken this one step further, by allowing agents to streamline their business while they’re on the go and working with clients.”

RealSmart Agent mobile offers many features similar to HomeSmart International’s web-based transaction management system, which gives agents access to a variety of tools and resources to help them run and grow their business. The app, which is available to download for free on the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

In addition to the previously accessible features, the new updates to the RealSmart Agent mobile app allow agents to perform a host of convenient new functions. Agents on the go can now create new listings, sales, rentals or referrals, as well as convert listings to sales or rentals without having to wait to go back to their desktop. These updates are examples of how RealSmart Agent mobile makes agents’ lives and businesses easier and more efficient.

“It is our goal to provide HomeSmart agents with the best tools and resources so that they can be at the top of their game,” says HomeSmart International President Ashley Bowers. “That is why HomeSmart is constantly bringing new updates to our technology, making it work harder and faster for agents so they can focus their time on what matters most to them.”

The RealSmart Agent mobile app is one of the many tools and resources that HomeSmart International offers their agents to assist them with maximizing their productivity and growing their business.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.