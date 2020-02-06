Build a Well-Rounded Real Estate Marketing Strategy in 2020

Your real estate marketing strategy can make or break your business in 2020. With an overcrowded marketplace and industry disruption caused by unhappy customers, it is crucial to put your nose to the grindstone and show what makes your business unique.

Yet throwing a few marketing ideas at a wall and seeing what sticks simply isn’t going to cut it. A solid, well-rounded real estate marketing strategy needs to be intentional and rooted in the fundamentals of a sound business. It requires a proven system that puts your clients first and keeps your business front and center. Here is what an effective marketing plan should include each month:

Item of Value

This is an informative marketing piece that gives your clients helpful information on topics like tax prep, buyer and seller tips, time management and more. Aim to send at least one mailed item of value to your best people and one emailed value-add to others in your database per month to stay top of mind.

Pop-By Idea

What small, useful gift will you deliver to your clients this month to show that you are there to help with their real estate needs? Perhaps it’s windshield wiper fluid or a packet of hot cocoa in these winter months. Whatever it is, get it in the plan so you’re prepared.

Reason to Call

Check in with your clients so they know you’re there. You can call to follow up about the monthly item of value, or check in to see if they got the pop-by gift you delivered. Calling your database is a way to go above and beyond when building client relationships.

There are a few other marketing techniques you can implement quarterly to let your best clients know you are there to serve:

Client Party

Aim to celebrate your best clients at least twice a year or once per quarter. Get your A+ people together (the ones who refer you frequently) and say thanks with a fun activity, music, small party favors and refreshments. Theme it to the season and keep it timely.

Business Mixer

Say thanks to your fellow business owners with a small mixer either quarterly or biannually. Get them together for breakfast or coffee to network and promote an exchange of referrals.

Real Estate Training

Invest in your business by pursuing training monthly. You’ll improve your ability to serve and get new techniques for strategic marketing. Here are a few ways to get started: read a monthly business book, listen to a motivational podcast, take a training course or attend a real estate event.

Make sure you organize your marketing activities in a business planning calendar. Plan monthly and quarterly activities and reference them often. If you want to take your real estate marketing plan to the next level, check out Buffini & Company Referral Maker PRO, a marketing kit that provides monthly notecards, items of value and countless other benefits for rock-solid marketing and lead generation.

To learn more, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/solutions/referral-maker-pro/.