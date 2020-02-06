Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise in Owner Satisfaction for Fifth Year in a Row

For a fifth straight year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2020 Top 200 Best Franchises” list. The prestigious annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Award-winning franchises were selected for this year’s exclusive list based on surveys administered in 2019 by Franchise Business Review to more than 27,500 franchises, from over 300 franchise brands. The annual Top 200 Best Franchises list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“Being named one of the best franchises in the country for a fifth straight year as a result of the positive feedback provided by our network of Weichert franchise owners is truly an honor,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

“We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with the best technology and comprehensive marketing tools, as well as incomparable support for both agents and franchise owners to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry,” adds Scavone.

Participants in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and technology.

Weichert owners surveyed rated Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. very favorably, with the vast majority saying they enjoyed being part of the Weichert® network.

The training and support and quality of products that Weichert provides, as well as the organization’s vision, team culture and overall core values, were also highly rated by franchisees on the 2019 survey, which helped the company make this year’s list.

The “2020 Top 200 Best Franchises” list can be found online at franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchise-opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.