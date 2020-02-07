4 Steps to Avoid Painting Fails

A fresh coat of paint can give new life to a home. Avoid common DIY painting problems by taking these four simple steps…

Choose the Right Paint

Most paint is water-based or oil-based. If you’re unsure which to use, ask an employee at your local hardware store.

Prep Your Job

Do your research before you even touch a brush to your walls.

Use the Right Tools

Research the tools you’ll need. For indoor jobs, use flat brushes to cut in tight spaces and rollers to cover walls.

Paint the Right Way

Begin in the middle of your wall or ceiling and move outward, painting from side to side.