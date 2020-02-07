Clear the Smoke Out of Your House

The smell of cigarette smoke is a big turnoff to people looking to buy their dream home. And while it can take a while to completely clear the smell of smoke from your home, there are lots of ways you can clear the air and make your house more appealing to buyers.

Open the Windows

Now that you’ve quit smoking (or at least vowed not to smoke in your house), air out your home on a regular basis. Even do this in winter, because dealing with some cold air will be worth eliminating the stink of cigarette

Wash Your Walls

If you or someone else in your household smokes, then the smell is likely imbedded into your walls. Use a mild, neutral-smelling cleaner that you know is safe for your walls and wash the odor away.

Clean Your Furniture

Your chairs and sofas will need more than just a vacuuming to get rid of the smell of cigarette smoke. Hire a company that steam cleans furniture, which will not only help with the smell, but will also improve their visual appeal.

Clean Your Carpets

Here is another place that can trap the smell of smoke. You may even want to consider getting rid of your carpets if the floor underneath is in good condition.

Inspect Your Home

Go through your home and get rid of things related to smoking, specifically ashtrays. Also, toss any cigarettes you still have and tour your home’s exterior to pick up any cigarette butts or matches that are littering your grounds.

There are so many reasons for you to quit smoking, especially getting healthier and making your home more appealing to buyers.