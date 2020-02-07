Don’t Buy These Things Used

Everyone loves a good deal, and garage and yard sales can be a bargain hunter’s delight as they offer all sorts of things at some of the best prices around. And websites like Facebook also make it easy for people to sell stuff they no longer want, often at low, low prices.

But there are certain items that shouldn’t be purchased used. As you buy things for your new home, or explore a yard sale in your new neighborhood, be sure to pass on these items.

Mattresses

Yes, new models are expensive, but a used mattress can be dirty from its previous owners and can also drag dust mites into your home. Perhaps worst of all is the possibility of a mattress having bed bugs. If you want to buy a mattress for a spare room, save up for a new one.

Cribs

This comes down to safety. If you have a baby, you don’t know the cleanliness and condition of a used crib. Buy a new one. This goes for most other baby supplies, such as car seats, strollers, high chairs and toys.

Pet Supplies

You love your dog or cat and they deserve clean and new items. Don’t buy a used dog bed for your pooch—think about all the hair and slobber that’s been on a used dog bed. Also invest in new litter boxes and scratching posts for your kitty.

Electronics

That TV or DVD player that’s available at an amazing price may not have been well taken care of. It’s better to invest in something new and get the warranty that comes with it. Also, for safety reasons, don’t buy used surge protectors; they aren’t expensive, so it isn’t worth risking buying a faulty one.

Household Supplies

Don’t buy used vacuums, as they also can bring dust mites into your home and may not work all that well. And be careful when buying kitchen supplies. Maybe someone is selling a mixer you really want. Give it a good inspection and consider the price difference between buying a used one and a new one.