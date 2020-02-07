If You Have Young Kids, Window Guards Are a Must

Each year, thousands of children, mostly toddlers, are seriously injured or killed by falling from windows.

Many parents think a window screen can prevent a fall, but it can’t. A screen is designed to keep insects out. It can tear or fall out if a child presses on it.

Window guards have metal bars close enough together to keep a child from squeezing through.

Make sure window guards are installed correctly. The bars shouldn’t move if you push or pull on them.

Keep furniture and anything a child could climb on away from windows. Never leave a child unattended in a room with an open window.