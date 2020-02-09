Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Rack Up Wins at Greater San Diego Association of REALTORSÂ® Awards

From all across the county, a select group of San Diego’s most dynamic real estate agents, including 26 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams, gathered at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina for a night of celebration at the Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony, an annual invite-only event hosted by the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORSÂ®.

Agents convene at this prestigious event every year to celebrate their milestones and accomplishments. Divided into two separate awards presentations, the event highlights top-producing agents with the Recognition of Excellence designation, and commemorates winners who have exemplified leadership among their peers with the Awards of Excellence.

Chase Cromwell and Joel Blumenfeld of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ San Diego Central office won in the Awards of Excellence “40 Under 40” category. They were also among the 26 agents and teams from the company to be included in the Recognition of Excellence, all of whom were acknowledged for their superior sales and production performance.

Eligibility was determined by the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORSÂ® for the time period between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019. The Recognition of Excellence rankings for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties winners were as follows, by category:

Platinum

Joel Blumenfeld (Blumenfeld Group)

Steven Cairncross (Team Cairncross)

Ross Clark (The Clark Group)

Jan, Lennie and Chris Clements (The Clements Group)

Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen (Corrigan | Cohen Group)

Chase Cromwell (Cromwell Home Group)

Maxine and Marti Gellens (The Gellens Team)

Greg Noonan (Greg Noonan & Associates)

Lisa Perich (Team Cairncross)Â



Gold

Eric and Peggy Chodorow (Team Chodorow)

Carole Downing (The Carole Downing Group)

Leigh Ann Elledge (Elledge-Caicedo and Associates)

Jeannie and Kelly Gleeson

Kevin Hall

Lucy Kelts

Kathy Koop, Karrie Koop Gilby and Allison Koop Rice (The Koop Group)

Suzanne Kropf (Suzanne Kropf & Associates)

Gregg Neuman (Neuman & Neuman)

Malena Suarez and Veronica de Saracho (Suarez Team)



Silver

Todd Bloom

Csilla Crouch

Mike Drew

Jorie Fischer and Courtney Irwin (The Fischer Irwin Team)

Janell O’Meara

Sue Otto-Calkins

Suzanne Sette



For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.