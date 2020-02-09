‘Do What You Love’ Sweepstakes Asks Real Estate Professionals What They Love About Real Estate

From being their own boss to having a career where there’s no cap to your income potential, people have been flocking to real estate for decades. To celebrate the month of love, we’re asking prospective and licensed real estate agents why they love real estate.

All you have to do is upload a five- to 15-second video explaining why you love real estate and you’ll be entered to win a $300 VISA gift card! For sweepstakes rules and information, visit this page. Sweepstakes ends Feb. 29, 2020, so enter now!

Having trouble coming up with just one or two reasons? Here are some ideas to narrow it down:

Flexible Schedule

One of the benefits associated with a career in real estate is its flexible schedule. Want to be able to pick your kids up from school every day? Want to take that 10 a.m. yoga class you’ve had your eye on? Want to sleep in during the week? You can as a real estate agent!

Unlimited Income Potential

One of the best things about real estate is that you are in the driver’s seat when it comes to your annual income. Unlike salaried or wage-paying jobs, this commission-based career allows you to get back in income what you put into it in effort and energy.

Passion and Interest in Real Estate

One of the main reasons people love real estate is because they are passionate about houses, interior design, and basically anything else that you could watch on HGTV. The ability to work in an industry that you are truly passionate about is one of the reasons why real estate agents boast one of the highest job satisfaction rates in the country!

Be Your Own Boss

The real estate business is inherently entrepreneurial, which means for most real estate agents, you’re the one calling the shots. When you’re a real estate agent, you can win “World’s Best Boss” each year running!

Work With People

Another major reason why real estate agents love their work is they get to work and interact with a variety of people. While some office work is required, the majority of agents’ time is spent on-the-go, not in front of a computer screen all day.

So, why do you love real estate? Let us know!