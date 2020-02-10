Essentials for a Successful Home Office

When working from home—whether it’s once in a while, one day a week or your daily routine—your work space should reflect the quality of work you put out. To create an effective home office, you need the right tools to keep you organized and ready for whatever work comes your way.

Get ready to work in your new home office with these essentials.

Natural Light

When you work in an office building, natural light can be hard to come by. When it comes to designing your home office or desk space, you give yourself an opportunity to situate yourself close to windows or in a room that has plenty of natural light. Being able to connect to nature and enjoy the views can keep your mind clear and your workflow productive.

Artificial Light

Whether or not you can surround yourself with natural light, a desk lamp can be just as important to your productivity. Since you don’t have to settle for fluorescent lighting that can cause headaches or strain your eyes, you can bring in the right type of light. Utilize ambient lighting to create a peaceful environment. Even put lighting behind your monitor to help reduce glare from your screen.

Plants

Bringing nature inside your home office will provide stress relief, activate the mind and spark inspiration. Not only is this decorative, but plants are healthy for the human mind and body. Caring for your plants adds another level of brain power and creativity. And for those who don’t have a green thumb, artificial plants can still do the trick.

Equipment

Possibly the most important part of your home office is the equipment you work with. Whether you’re a writer who only needs a laptop or a lawyer who may need a bit more, you need to make sure you’re prepared. Aside from your computer and possibly a spare monitor, you may also want to have the following: wireless mouse, wireless keyboard, printer, shredder and file cabinet.

Organization

With all of your lighting, decor and equipment on top of your workload, things can get cluttered quickly. Be sure to bring in bookshelves and bins to hold notebooks, reference materials and any other items you desire in your work space. Display a calendar or dry erase board to keep your schedule organized.

Creating an efficient work space for your home office doesn’t have to be difficult. With these essentials, you’ll become more productive and ready for your next day of hard work.