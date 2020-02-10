How to Organize Books in Your Apartment

Renting doesn’t always leave much room for personalization. And when you’re a bibliophile, it can be hard to organize your large collection when you can’t build out bookshelves or are limited on space. But don’t fret, book lovers, there are ways to display your literary assortment in a creative and organized fashion. Here’s a few ideas…

Line Your Windowsill

Utilize the space you’ve been given by lining up your collection in front of your window. Use plants or other decorative items as bookends to give your presentation more style. Add some photos around your display for even more personalization.

Create a Headboard Library

If reading in bed is your way to relax before slumber, displaying your collection in arms reach is the perfect solution. Build your own headboard with shelves and cubbies that will easily fill up with your favorite reads. Add a coaster for your cup of tea to add another layer of comfort.

Build a Makeshift Library

Bring back the elegance of an old-fashioned study with bookshelves you can assemble on your own or with a friend. Whether in a cozy corner or across an entire wall, show off your collection of novels with a classic and timeless look. Add this display to your home office to create a studious and intelligent space.

Make Use of Extra Space

Take a look around your apartment to find unused and open spaces. A shelf above your cabinets, the lid of your toilet or any sort of built-in nooks are perfect spots for stacks of books. Even dress up your coffee table in your living room or your end tables in the bedroom with a set of visually appealing hardcovers.