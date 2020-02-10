How to Style a Studio Apartment

Living in a small apartment is not always easy, especially when you have less than 500 sq. ft. to hold all of your belongings. Styling this space can be just as difficult, but not impossible. Here’s a few tips for combining style with functionality, the most important factor when decorating a studio apartment.

Separate Living Spaces

Even in a studio, you can achieve the illusion of multiple rooms by separating areas. Using room dividers or open book shelves are just some ways to break up your space. With open bookshelves, you can utilize the extra shelves for picture frames, plants or other decorative items.

Stick to the Basics

In a small space, the more items you have, the more cluttered it feels. To avoid feeling cramped, minimize the decor you use. Go for functionality and design with shelves, hooks, decorative boxes and bowls, lamps and plants. Another tip, maximize floor space by using a stylish and trendy chair for multiple uses around the house, like at your desk, vanity and dining table.

Functional Furniture

Speaking of chairs, you want to make sure that each piece of furniture you choose for your studio is multi-functional and practical. Instead of buying a platform bed frame, invest in one that contains storage drawers or shelves. Pieces that serve more than one purpose are perfect for smaller spaces.

Lighten and Brighten

The best way to make a room feel bigger is natural light. Use sheer curtains to bring the light in while still keeping your privacy. If you don’t have many windows, use lamps and other lighting around the apartment to lift the energy in your space. Stay away from lamps that are too bulky and focus on a more simplified and minimalistic style.

With these tips, your studio apartment can be transformed into a spacious, comfortable and stylish home.