Increase Your Team’s Sales With Accountability

After the beginning of the year, all kinds of goals are made and business plans are written, which are a great start to on-purpose and intentional goal attainment.

However, the weeks and months that follow require consistent follow-up on the action plan you set to make sure a.) you are still committed and b.) your actions are turning into actual results.

Accountability closes the gap between setting goals and actually making them a reality. Having your team of agents set monthly and quarterly listing and sales goals is half the battle—tracking their progress and helping them stick to their goals, day after day and week after week, is the secret.

Adding value to your team as their sales manager or the team lead puts you in the unique and awesome position to be the one to help ensure they are doing the right things to make their goals happen. When individual team members hit their goals, the entire team hits the team goals. Great momentum is created, and success breeds more success.

Implement the tips from our coaching accountability system to make sure your agents do the activities they committed to do in order to hit their weekly calls and appointments, as well as their number of new listings and sales for each month. You have the leadership role of helping them make it happen, as well as the results of more listings, sales and income!

Track the number of calls and prospecting activities. Consistent follow-up to drive phone calls and connections your team members make with their pipeline of leads is so important. They are either maximizing those opportunities, or losing them. Most failures in our sales industry are from dropping the ball on following up with potential new client relationships.

Consistent reminders to your team to follow up, preferably with a repeatable system, will help convert these leads into new clients. When agents have a weekly or daily goal to make calls and they commit to that with another person (their accountability coach, you, or you can hire a coach), the chances of it happening go up—and when activity happens, great results follow. (The great results are new appointments!) The more we track the number of calls that our agents make, the more focused they are on making more calls. It’s a great effect and produces so much in return. Track the goals versus calls made, and have your agents give you daily or weekly reports. They will learn to love the accountability because they will see and love the results.



Set weekly goals for appointments. In order to list four houses and sell four houses per month, it all starts with making appointments and connecting with potential buyers and sellers. Filling their calendar with appointments should be your agents’ first focus. Making sure your agents have appointments every week is a great way to help them achieve this. If they are having a hard time securing appointments, you should hold a training session on the most effective ways to secure an appointment.



Track goals versus actual appointments made. Measuring results is a huge part of improving the skillsets of your team members. Ask what their goal is, and what their actual amount of secured appointments are. Tracking this helps you help them. They can improve their material (what they say their value is to potential clients and what printed or digital marketing they use). Tracking the conversion success rate will help them improve. You can set an appointment with them to go over their successes for the week.



Track the number of appointments versus listings taken. If your agents are setting appointments but not converting the appointments into sales or new listings, they need some training and refinement. Go with them on the appointment so you can add value to the client and also get to see what they your agent is saying and how they say it. Looking at their number of appointments versus won listings is a great coaching tool.

Track the number of actual sales per week versus their goal. If an agent wants to sell a certain number of homes per month, then they need to know what they have to do each week and have a plan to reach that. Better closing strategies can help them put deals together or keep them together during the inspection resolution process.

Tracking the numbers holds them accountable to the goals they set for themselves and keeps them front and center for them to see daily and weekly. This type of positive reinforcement will be so appreciated by your team members. Anyone wanting to achieve their goals will love the results of their hard work. You will be closing the gap between agents merely setting goals and actually attaining them.

Remember, you set the tone each day and every week. Keep your team members energized and focused on tracking their results and being on-purpose week after week and each month. They will be filling their calendars with appointments and turning in more listings and sales and reaching their goals.

Happy selling!