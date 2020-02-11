Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Extends California Growth Into San Diego Market

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that Brush Real Estate and Financial Services has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brush & Associates, the company plans to extend its reach from its Escondido, Calif., base into North County’s beach communities.

Husband and wife Glen and Deborah Brush founded their firm in 2006 and each bring more than 20 years of real estate experience to the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand. Prior to its affiliation with the BHGRE brand, the company did more than $1 billion dollars in sales volume as an independent brokerage.

Escondido is part of North County Inland, with very diverse living options from multi-acre rural ranches to suburban upscale planned communities. With a population of 150,000, the city sits roughly 10 miles east of such well-known beach communities as Carlsbad, Oceanside, Encinitas and Del Mar. The region is more affordable than nearby Orange County and has attracted microbiology and pharmaceutical firms, adding to its rich history of supporting the U.S. military.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brush & Associates will expand its presence along the I-15 and I-78 corridors in the North County Inland and coastal.

Entry-level single-family home prices in Escondido usually range between $500,000-$550,000 and afford larger lots than are seen in much of California. Glen Brush also reports that low inventory levels at all sectors of the market, including the high-end, are driving increased prices.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brush & Associates is the second California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE® network in 2020, along with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Best Life in North Monterey County. The company is Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s 16th California affiliate and the eighth to join the brand in the last 12 months.

Brush cited PinPointSM, the BHGRE brand’s proprietary predictive marketing tool that utilizes Better Homes and Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, as an immediate benefit.

“Glen and Debbie recognized the incredible growth, productivity and consumer marketing opportunities Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate could provide that they could not have experienced as an unaffiliated brokerage,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “They knew that the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate lifestyle brand, with our access to brand-loyal consumers and incredible content, uniquely positioned them for growth in the Greater San Diego market. They also appreciated the benefits of having built-in technology, training and marketing programs they and their agents could take advantage of, taking a significant burden off of their shoulders and empowering them to focus on building a stronger, more profitable future for their company.”

“A tremendous draw of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is its exclusive partnership with the Better Homes & Gardens media brand, the most trusted lifestyle brand in the country,” says Glen Brush. “We are combining our 25 years of local real estate experience with the access, reach and everyday relevance to 40 million consumers made possible by this unique affiliation. Beyond the incredible brand, our company—and our affiliated agents—can take immediate advantage of learning and marketing resources we couldn’t have built on our own. With this affiliation, we see incredible growth and expansion in our company’s future.”



