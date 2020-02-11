Going the Extra Mile to Meet and Exceed Clients’ Expectations

Providing the Best Service Possible With American Home Shield®



For Amy Mosser, the most satisfying thing about working in the real estate industry is the ability to problem-solve for her clients. A luxury agent with Woods Bros Realty in Lincoln, Neb., Mosser has been working in real estate for more than 15 years. During that time, she has come to understand the importance of putting the needs of her clients front and center.

“I am a relational versus transactional agent, so my relationship with my client is the most important aspect of the business for me,” says Mosser. “I focus on providing the best customer service and going the extra mile in everything that I do.”

One way Mosser goes the extra distance is by solving her clients’ problems before they arise through the offering of a home warranty with American Home Shield (AHS®) during the listing period.

When working with buyers, Mosser encourages a warranty to be part of a transaction as a whole, and often strives to negotiate warranty coverage through the seller. “This offers the buyer a level of comfort in knowing that their asset is protected should something go wrong after closing.”

When something does go wrong with a covered system component or appliance after closing, Mosser takes comfort in the fact that American Home Shield will be there to assist her clients. She works closely with her local account executive, Kevin Gross, and regional director, who are there to help answer any questions or concerns she may have.

“Our AHS team acts as an extension of our team—a fantastic added benefit to the services we can provide,” says Mosser. With an AHS home warranty, clients never have to call around to find a contractor with the best rate or who has the quickest window of availability.

When it comes to claims made, Mosser’s clients most frequently make claims on pool and HVAC issues. A more recent AHS option that Mosser’s clients are beginning to utilize is rekey service, which sends a professional locksmith to a property following closing to rekey up to six keyholes per property with four keys each.

Another reason Mosser fully believes in the importance of a home warranty? She has an AHS warranty on her own home.

“Offering a home warranty is another tool in our toolbox that allows us to give our customers the best service possible,” concludes Mosser.

