NextHome Named No. 1 Real Estate Franchise in the U.S.

NextHome was named the No. 3 top franchise in owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review, out of 307 of the country’s top franchise brands across all sectors. In the real estate category, NextHome ranked No. 1, a notable accomplishment for the six-year-old franchise.

The franchise came in at the No. 4 spot for 2019, the first year it entered the survey. NextHome was also ranked a Top Franchise for Women and a Top Franchise for Veterans that same year.

Improving upon this milestone in only 12 months is a significant step forward, according to NextHome. Since its inception, NextHome has been committed to providing exceptional service to the people involved in the real estate transaction, aiming to transform what can be a stressful process into a much smoother experience for the clients and the agents. The NextHome difference lies in its “humans over houses” mindset, modern branding and technology, and continued support of its members and their success.

NextHome was among 307 franchise brands, representing more than 27,500 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. NextHome’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to help entrepreneurs choose which franchise to invest in. This year’s Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners truly are the best-of-the-best.”

The Franchise Business Review ranking follows NextHome earning the No. 1897 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, as well as being named No. 95 on Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list.

“A franchise is only as strong as its members. We’re incredibly grateful to have built a franchise that attracts those who want to make a difference in the real estate industry,” says James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome. “Thank you to the NextHome members across the country for making this recognition possible.”

For more information, please visit www.nexthome.com.