1 RPR ‘Wow’ Moment and 5 Closed Deals

NAR PULSE—The real estate team of Robyn Anicherro and Nicole Nicolay share their story of how using RPR created a big “wow” moment for one client, which led to a series of more “wow” moments and closing table successes.



Funding Unexpected Expenses

Have your agents set aside savings for unanticipated events like a market downturn or major repair? Encourage them to join NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness’ FREE webinar on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. CT to learn about budgeting for emergencies. Register today at NAR.realtor/CFFW/webinars.

Go Behind the Scenes of NAR’s New Ad Campaign

A lot went into the making of the new “That’s Who We R” campaign! See how it came together by viewing the short behind-the-scenes video at ThatsWhoWeR.realtor.