Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Continues Growth Trend in 2019

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to expand its national franchise footprint with the addition of 50 new offices in 2019, consistent with the number of new offices added last year.

This also marks the fourth consecutive year of new office growth and a 25 percent increase in the brand’s office footprint since 2015.

Highlighting the franchise system’s growth was its expansion into its newest market last year, Iowa.

Content Square 1.

“We’re excited to see the Weichert franchise footprint continue to grow year-over-year—especially as we open in new markets and expand in others,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

The Southeast and Midwest regions accounted for the majority of new offices, with more than half located in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, South Dakota, Louisiana, Illinois, Mississippi, Indiana and South Carolina.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. also continued to grow its footprint out West with the addition of 10 new offices in California, one of the country’s most competitive real estate markets. The franchisor also added four new offices in Washington State and Arizona.

Content Square 2.

“Our sustained growth is proof that Weichert continues to be an attractive brand for independent agencies from coast to coast that want access to industry-leading technology, marketing tools and business systems to help them build a world-class brokerage,” adds Scavone.

One such agency is Weichert, Realtors® – GlobalPoint in Long Beach, Calif., which joined the national franchise network last July.

“It’s great to be a part of growing national brand that has tremendous name recognition and incredible resources for its affiliated offices and their agents,” says Christopher Lechner, the company’s broker/owner.

Content Square 3.

“Using the resources provided by Weichert helps us continue on an upward trajectory towards business success,” adds Lechner, whose company has offices in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Simi Valley, Irvine, Westlake Village, Temecula, Century City and Sacramento.

Weichert currently has affiliate offices serving over 350 markets in 40 states, representing smart entrepreneurs who were interested in joining a nationally recognized brand which offers incomparable tools, training and marketing techniques to set them apart from the competition. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.