Get Rid of Things You Donâ€™t Need at a Pre-Move Yard Sale

Transporting belongings you donâ€™t need or want will add to moving costs and waste time.

A yard sale can help you earn cash and avoid cluttering your new home.

Go through your house and find things you donâ€™t want that are in good condition and that other people might want to buy.

Plan a yard sale for a spring or summer weekend. Avoid conflicts with holidays and local events.

Ask your neighbors if they want to host their own sales on the same day.

Check with local authorities about permits and rules.

Advertise with signs, fliers and social media.

Set fair prices, mark items clearly and be willing to haggle.