How Home Equity Could Help You Retire Comfortably

Many Americans don’t have enough retirement savings but have significant home equity.

Selling your house and downsizing or renting could help you cut your living expenses.

Profits from a home sale might be untaxed. You could invest that money in a retirement account.

If you stay in your home during retirement and need money for repairs or emergencies, you could use a home equity loan or line of credit.

Withdrawing a large sum from a retirement account could have tax disadvantages. Tapping into home equity might cost less.

Your home equity could be helpful in retirement, but don’t make it the cornerstone of your retirement plan.

