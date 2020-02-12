How to Protect Your Loved Ones from Slip-and-Fall Accidents

Slip-and-fall accidents can happen in a fraction of a second and can cause devastating injuries, or even death.

Most accidents occur at home and are preventable.

Eliminate tripping hazards, such as clutter, cords, throw rugs and toys.

Clean up spills and use non-slip mats to prevent falls in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Keep the house and yard well lit so people can see and avoid hazards.

Install grab bars in the bathroom if necessary. Seniors may benefit from using a cane or walker. Wearing shoes indoors can prevent accidents.

Review medications and side effects, such as dizziness and drowsiness, that could increase fall risk. Discuss any concerns with your doctor.