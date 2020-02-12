Is Replacing Your Roof the Key to Lower Utility Bills?

Damaged or missing shingles, insufficient insulation and roofing materials that don’t reflect sunlight can lead to high energy bills.

Replacing your roof with a more energy-efficient one may be expensive now, but you will have lower utility bills for years.

Metal roofing can reflect heat away from the house.

Tile roofing works best in warm, dry climates.

Shake shingles are strong and energy-efficient, but they need frequent maintenance.

A light-colored roof can reflect sunlight in a warm climate. A dark-colored roof can absorb winter sunlight in a cold region.

If your roof is damaged or your utility bills are high, have the roof inspected and consider replacing it.