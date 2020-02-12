Leverage Your Closest Relationships as Moving Season Begins

February is the month of Valentine’s Day, and sometimes—like in 2020—has a 29th day. But February is also the beginning of moving season. Families and individuals around the country are now beginning to think about upgrading, downgrading or buying their first home. We all focus on the next new deal and certainly look to our friends and neighbors for business. Sometimes we get started after a long winter and holiday season, just as our potential clients are beginning to clean up their home to sell or search for new homes online.

February is interesting in that way. Valentine’s Day reminds us to remember our closest relationships. We celebrate with gifts of flowers, candy and cards. Are we remembering to do the same in our business? Our closest relationships in our business are our past customers.

There are two ways to think about the relationship of Valentine’s Day traditions in our business:

1. Learn From Valentine’s Day



Don’t forget those closest to you.

This is easy, and we all know it. Our past customers should be the best option for us for future business, but it’s hard to keep in touch. “I helped that buyer five years ago” (or maybe more). How can you possibly keep up your engagement with past customers? If you don’t have a plan, you won’t keep in touch.

As you accumulate more and more past customers, there are a few keys to a forever follow-up plan:

It has to be automated.

It has to be affordable.

It has to deliver relevant content.

Look for these things in your past customer marketing automation.

2. Don’t Emulate Valentine’s Day



Once a year? Really?



If we look closely, Valentine’s Day probably isn’t the best way to express our feelings to our significant other. Don’t forget Valentine’s Day, but also, don’t depend on it. Similarly, your past customers will feel no loyalty to you if they never hear from you or if you contact them when you see a Facebook post about a life event. Keep in touch with your past customers. Even an email once a quarter keeps you and your business top of mind. An affordable, automated, relevant program will accomplish this goal.

Once every four years you’ll have an extra day in February. Once every year we remember to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget your past customers. Keep in touch. Not once every four years, or even once a year.