Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. Names Senior Vice President David Williams Broker of the Year

James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., has announced that Senior Vice President David R. Williams has been awarded Weichert Commercial Brokerage’s Broker of the Year award for 2019.

Williams has been recognized as Weichert Commercial Brokerage’s top producer for the third time in four years, proving to be one of the most successful agents in the industry. His determination to excel and commitment to achieve excellence allows him to thrive as he focuses on selling and leasing industrial, warehouse and other types of commercial property throughout Northern and Central New Jersey.

“David is one of the most talented and dedicated professionals that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Sousa says. “On behalf of the company, I congratulate David on this achievement and his exemplary professionalism.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.

