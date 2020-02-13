4 Things Dog Owners Should Replace Before Selling Their Home

If you have a dog and want to put your house up for sale, certain things around your home might need to be replaced due to damage caused by your pet. Having these problems addressed before putting your home on the market can help you get higher offers from potential buyers.

If you’re a dog owner, here are four things you should consider replacing before trying to sell your home:

Carpet

Even if your dog is house-trained, there still may have been occasions when your precious canine used your carpet as a personal bathroom, which may have caused underlying damage to the carpet. Pet dander, dog hair, dirt and debris can be difficult to clean entirely, which can diminish the quality of your carpet. Replacing your carpet with a high-quality option can make your home more attractive to potential buyers.

Wooden Floors

If you have wooden floors in any part of your home, you’ll likely notice scratch marks from your dog’s nails. There are modern wooden floors that are made to be scratch-resistant, which will help you keep your floor looking its best until your home sells. Floors made out of bamboo, cork and laminate materials are also known to be good at withstanding pet damage.

Doors

Wooden doors, in particular, are susceptible to damage from dogs that might scratch them. When you opened certain doors on occasion, your dog may have rushed through them and bumped them hard along the way, which can cause further damage. Steel and fiberglass doors often make great replacement doors, or you can even opt for a higher-quality wood. If you’re concerned about the cost of new doors, try looking for a provider that offers financing with no interest or payments for a given time period.

Shrubs

If you notice any shrubs that are in poor shape because of your dog, consider having them replaced to increase your property’s curb appeal. In large amounts, dog urine can kill shrubs and make the leaves look as though they’ve been burned. Your dog digging frequently around your shrubs can also cause damage to the roots and shorten their lifespan.

You can increase your home’s value greatly and possibly get a heftier payout when it’s time to sell by making the essential replacements to household components that have suffered damage from your dog. Even though the initial investment to have these items replaced might seem hefty, putting in the extra money can pay dividends in the end!

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons. Looking for a replacement door? Belnap recommends Pella.