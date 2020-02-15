Transforming Leads Into Clients for Life

Homes.com Sets Real Estate Professionals Up for Continued Success



Anne Newmyer, with Keller Williams Realty in Mansfield Center, Conn., knows just how critical it is to respond to leads the moment they take an interest in one of her properties.

Having invested her time and money with a variety of lead-generation platforms over the years, Newmyer has returned to Homes.com—the first platform she invested in upon entering the business—as she believes it’s the best source for lead generation.

“You may get more leads or more volume from other sources, but they refer you to all kinds of people who don’t really seem to be interested in buying or selling,” says Newmyer. “Why pay twice as much for twice as many leads when you’re only getting a fraction of the results?”

For Newmyer, working with Homes.com has proven to be beneficial from the get-go. In addition to receiving quality leads, they’re also more engaged by the time she connects with them.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, one of the biggest benefits in working with Homes.com centers around the way in which she is notified of a lead making an inquiry, which allows her to prepare herself with the necessary information so that she can respond to any initial questions a lead may have.

This is a critical piece of the puzzle for Newmyer, as she wholeheartedly believes every lead she can handle with the utmost thoughtfulness—and thoroughness—can transform into a client for life.

“You have to have a pretty good follow-up system in place for that long game,” adds Newmyer.

With Homes.com, she’s prepared to connect with any and all leads, no matter where they are in the process.

Since coming back to Homes.com, Newmyer has turned one lead into a seller who is poised to list. She’s also working with two other buyers, one under deposit and another who is actively looking (at press time).

Taking things one step further, Newmyer recently invested in Homes.com’s Local Connect program.

“I just added a couple of zip codes, so I’m in about six towns now,” says Newmyer. “I also invested in the Preferred Listings program to get myself in front of more people searching for an agent or property online.”

Besides the success she’s already seeing with both the Local Connect and Preferred Listings programs, Newmyer may be test-driving the Homes.com Concierge program in the future, as well.

“Homes.com gives me good value for my investment, and quality over quantity when it comes to leads,” concludes Newmyer.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.