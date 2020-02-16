CoreLogic Launches Next-Gen Realist

CoreLogic® has announced the launch of an all-new version of Realist®, the company’s hugely popular property intelligence solution used by more than 860,000 real estate professionals across the United States.

Completely redeveloped using a modern technology stack, the new Realist provides outstanding reliability and performance combined with a responsive interface optimized for both mobile and desktop devices. Several CoreLogic clients have already been upgraded to the new Realist, with additional deployments happening weekly.

“The new Realist looks sophisticated and modern,” says Joan Griffey, executive vice president of Real Estate Information Network, Inc. and the new REIN.com. “REIN members now have faster, more efficient access to the public record data they need to get a full range of property information from virtually any device. At the same time, CoreLogic has maintained a familiar workflow, so it’s easy for current Realist users to jump in and start using the new program immediately.”

Powered by a combination of proprietary, public record and multiple listing data, the new Realist adds several functions to its extensive feature set, including a new “Sell Score” that uses CoreLogic analytics to determine the relative likelihood that a property will be listed for sale in the next six months. Real estate agents can use the Sell Score to identify and market to owners who are more motivated to sell their home. Realist covers 99.9 percent of all U.S. property records across more than 3,100 counties, with access to over 500 million historical transactions and tax payment history for 145 million properties.

“This launch represents the revitalization of an iconic property intelligence solution that has set the standard for more than two decades,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “Clients are extremely excited to get their hands on this landmark upgrade and we are deploying it as quickly as we can. We’ll be working to make additional CoreLogic data assets available through Realist throughout 2020 and beyond.”

