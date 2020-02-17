Create Leverage by Attending Leverage

Last month, I received the opportunity to participate in Leverage 2020, a real estate teams event in Orlando, Fla. There were more than 400 other attendees there, all of them directly involved in real estate. There were team leaders who came alone, buyer agents, listing agents, administrative assistants, those who came with their team and also those who came alone.

As a new agent myself, I was excited to be surrounded with some of the top-producing agents in the nation! Being one of the first events in 2020, the theme was appropriately named “Clarity,” and as the days went on, it became very apparent through all of the sessions that if you wanted to build your business, get more free time for yourself and your family, make more money and work less, that you were in the right place.

Talk about networking! Attending this event made it easy to talk to others. People were so friendly and willing to give tips and advice to those around them. The first thing we did was head into a big room to participate in team games and activities. Attendees were encouraged to show up with their teams, wear team shirts, have team cheers and get ready to work on our communication skills with team-building exercises. This broke down any apprehension that people would have had to talk to other people there, because, really, we were just thrown into the deep end. Get out of your comfort zone! Get talking! It really hit home with me, because as agents, we are constantly working on trying new things, getting away from the norm and testing out new ways of doing things. If you’re involved in real estate coaching , you know that sometimes you have to break out of your mold and do something different if you’re expecting to see different results.

The next two days were filled with tons of content—of course, this is what you’d expect when attending an event tailored to real estate. The whole experience is intense, and definitely worth the time to be there. After talking to other attendees, we all felt the same motivation heading into the new year. We left feeling refreshed, refocused and ready to rock.

Now, if you read my bio and connect the dots, you might think my view of this event may seem biased, because I work for the company that runs this event. I have to say that being in the same room with so many successful people really gave me a heightened sense of pride. I wanted to know more about these people and why they choose to come back to Leverage year after year. After spending some time interviewing quite a few of them, I was able to see a consistent theme in our conversations about Leverage. Everyone felt like they had the clarity they wanted to create the leverage they needed in the new year.

If you’re interested in attending Leverage, the next event is in Austin, Texas, in January 2021. You can go to Leverage2021.com for more details.



April Critchfield works with real estate team leaders and coaches and is a team member of Workman Success Systems in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also a REALTOR® with Keller Williams in Utah. Contact her at April@WorkmanSuccess.com . For more information about real estate teams or real estate coaching, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com .