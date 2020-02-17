RE/MAX Alliance Launches New iBuyer Service to Benefit Front Range Homeowners

RE/MAX Alliance, one of the largest RE/MAX franchises worldwide with more than 850 licensed REALTORS® and 24 office locations across Colorado’s Front Range, has announced a new iBuyer service. Offer Optimizer™ gives RE/MAX Alliance REALTORS® the ability to provide Front Range homeowners the most options to sell their homes.

“Front Range homeowners who want to sell their homes can now push a button to instantly receive offers,” says Chad Ochsner, broker/owner of RE/MAX Alliance. “With Offer Optimizer, our REALTORS® are able to deliver more selling options than ever to homeowners. With a RE/MAX Alliance REALTOR® by their side, we can help local homeowners make the best choice for their circumstances.”

iBuyers are online real estate investors that provide “instant” cash offers to buy homes. The new iBuyer service that RE/MAX Alliance is launching gives local homeowners the ability to receive multiple offers instantly—all in one place. RE/MAX Alliance Offer Optimizer helps homeowners see what it means to sell their home to an iBuyer, or sell their home on the open market, even if they choose not to sell.

“Homeowners want to see every option available today,” explains Ochsner. “If they decide to sell, they want a professional REALTOR®’s help, even when they choose to sell to an iBuyer. RE/MAX Alliance is offering something every Front Range REALTOR® wants: iBuyer tools that can help their clients make a better decision.”

Ochsner notes that a recent iBuyer study found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among the homeowners who would consider an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional REALTOR®.

RE/MAX Alliance partnered with zavvie, creator of Offer Optimizer Suite, which powers the iBuyer platforms of top brokerages across America. Using online tools that provide current, reliable and market-specific data, zavvie connects real estate agents and their clients to iBuyers, helping homeowners can make more informed decisions with the help of a trusted real estate agent.

Known for providing its REALTORS® best-in-class technology, RE/MAX Alliance helps thousands of people buy and sell a home each year. Established in 1975, RE/MAX Alliance is Colorado’s largest privately-owned real estate company, with offices from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, Aurora to Evergreen, including the entire Denver Metro area.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says, “RE/MAX Alliance is once again at the forefront of innovation that helps their clients. By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, RE/MAX Alliance is giving its clients what they want. Their REALTORS® are raising the bar for how homes are sold across Colorado’s Front Range.”

For more information, please visit zavvie.com/remaxalliance or homesincolorado.com.

