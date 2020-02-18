Keep C2EX Momentum Going

NAR PULSE—Remind your agents to stay engaged with Commitment to Excellence on their path to this valuable endorsement. Encourage them to log in to C2EX.realtor and complete all the steps, including the 10 Assessments and their assigned Learning Topics and required Tasks.



Hack, Breach, Phish…

…three words that can spell disaster for your business. Safeguard your business with CyberPolicy®— NAR’s newest REALTOR Benefits® Program partner. A leader in cyber insurance, CyberPolicy offers a layer of protection with customized plans, NAR-exclusive premium credit and enhanced coverage for REALTOR®-owned brokerages. Should an attack occur, the insurers will work with you to recoup losses, recover stolen data and preserve your professional reputation. Learn more about this valuable, new cybersecurity member benefit.

RPR and ShowingTime Build a Showing Integration

In an effort to help REALTORS® create convenient and seamless workflows, Realtors Property Resource® (RPR) is excited to announce a data and usage integration with ShowingTime, one of the real estate industry’s leading showing management tools.