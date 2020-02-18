HomeSmart International Opens New Franchise in Satellite Beach, Fla.

HomeSmart International has announced that it will be expanding its 100-percent commission brokerage model to Satellite Beach, Fla., located on the state’s Atlantic Coast.

“We are thrilled to see continued expansion of HomeSmart’s flat-fee transaction-based model [by] bringing it to Satellite Beach and Brevard County,” says Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International founder and chief executive officer. “We look forward to seeing how our proven model of success will make the real estate experience better for agents and consumers in the area.”

The HomeSmart model is a welcome addition to Florida’s real estate market, as agents throughout the state have been searching for a real estate company that is designed for the business of the future, according to the announcement. The tech-focused company has been able to create and utilize technology in ways that serve both agents and their customers effectively, and at no additional cost to the agent or consumer.

HomeSmart Coastal Realty is not your traditional brokerage. Besides running their business using HomeSmart’s proprietary transaction management software, agents keep 100 percent of their commission while having access to free training, an arsenal of marketing tools and expert broker support. The company is part of the nationally ranked HomeSmart International brand that currently has 18,000 real estate agents across 35 states.

“The Satellite Beach franchise will bring HomeSmart’s exciting and innovative model to a newer market for the company,” says Bryan Brooks, HomeSmart International senior vice president of Franchise Sales. “The opening of this brokerage is another step in the direction of HomeSmart having a presence in every market across the U.S.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.