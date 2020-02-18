Search
How to Incorporate Natural Materials Into Your Home

From modern to traditional, natural materials can be incorporated into any design aesthetic. Here are a few to add to your home…

Wicker & Rattan Furniture

Wicker and rattan are durable materials that bring a relaxed feel while also showcasing an element of timeless craftsmanship

Natural Fiber Rugs and Window Treatments

Jute rugs offer a natural look that stands up to wear and tear. Natural fiber window treatments, like bamboo or burlap shades, are stylish and sustainable.

Woven Accents

Use accent pieces to introduce natural materials, such as woven baskets for laundry or nautical rope accents to add braided texture. 

