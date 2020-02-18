Is Getting a Home Energy Audit a Good Idea?

Many homeowners pay too much for utilities because of drafts, inefficient appliances and other problems.

A home energy audit can identify ways your home is losing energy.

An auditor can then recommend changes, such as replacing windows and appliances with more energy-efficient models, installing more insulation and weather stripping, and using more efficient light bulbs.

Some companies charge a fee for home energy audits, but your utility company, local government or a nonprofit organization may offer assessments at little or no cost.

You might prefer not to spend money for a home energy audit and expensive home improvements, but those investments can pay for themselves through consistently lower utility bills.