Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Extends Brand Affiliation Into Next Decade

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has signed a long-term renewal agreement that will extend the Northern New England real estate powerhouse’s affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand into the next decade.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group was one of the original affiliates when it joined the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network in the fourth quarter of 2008, just months after the brand launched. It was the first multi-state company to affiliate with the brand, beginning an exciting chapter in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s history as a brand uniquely positioned to fuel the growth of industry-leading companies.

The Masiello Group, owned by President and CEO Chris Masiello, was founded in 1966 by Chris’ father, James. Masiello joined the firm as an agent in the early 1980s, and has since cultivated a leadership team of professionals at the top of their respective specialties in operations, finance, marketing and administration. Together, the team has grown Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group from its beginnings as a single office closing 400 transactions per year to the juggernaut it is today, with more than 700 agents and 81 employees in 34 offices throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, closing more than 7,000 transactions per year, all while retaining the original culture of a family-run business. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group finished 2019 with 7,155 sides, up 73 percent since the firm first joined Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Since its affiliation with the brand, the company grew its office count by 27 percent and increased its agent count by 37 percent.

Content Square 1.

The company is the third-largest Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate, and has consistently distinguished itself as a Top 5 affiliate in the brand’s global network since the brand’s launch.

Since joining the brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has participated in several mergers and acquisitions representing 14 offices, including two of the then-largest real estate companies in Maine. Since 2012, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has consistently ranked as a top company, earning recognition in the industry as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Brokerages in New Hampshire, one of the Top 100 Real Estate Companies in the United States, one of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Real Estate Companies, and the Harris Poll EquiTrend Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year.

Masiello cites PinPointSM, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s proprietary predictive marketing tool that utilizes Better Homes and Gardens® magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, as a tangible way the affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens media brand comes to life to benefit its affiliated agents.

Content Square 2.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group adeptly uses the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate product suite to complement its own impressive infrastructure. The company utilizes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s listing advertising program, which provides a three-day digital social media advertising program at no additional charge for all new listings. In the last year, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group took advantage of more than 2,500 brand-funded campaigns, resulting in more than 350,000 website visits and over 4.4 million listing views.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has been a Cartus principal-level broker since the company affiliated with the brand in 2008. The company proudly achieved Platinum status in Maine and the New Hampshire/Vermont region for the 2019 business year, to be awarded in 2020.

The company also utilizes the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate program for its luxury listings. The service areas of the company boast miles of beautiful coastline and waterfront homes, featuring some of the most distinguished estate properties in the Northeast. This luxury program, along with its bespoke marketing and global listing distribution, have supported the company’s ability to attract and retain luxury agents, as well as more expertly market and sell listings in the top 10 percent of its areas served.

Content Square 3.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group also owns a real estate school and suite of independently branded companies offering homeownership services in mortgage, title, insurance and home warranty.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand launched in an age of empowered consumers, data-driven strategies and core values,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “We built our lifestyle value proposition around these pillars. When Chris Masiello affiliated with us in 2008, it was one of the greatest proof points that we were building something special, something that signified the future of real estate. Chris and his company had already distinguished themselves as a leader in real estate. That he immediately understood the unique relevance of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate demonstrates that he is a visionary in our industry. Today, we celebrate Chris’s continued commitment to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate into the next decade. Chris has been a trusted collaborator who has helped us build the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand he believed in 12 years ago. He will continue to be a trusted collaborator to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network as we move toward our exciting futures.”

“Over our company’s long history, we have been both branded and independent,” says Masiello. “Our decision to join the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network in 2008 and renew that commitment this year was based on two important factors: a tremendous ability to grow and a unique opportunity to be ahead of change in the real estate industry. We not only affiliated with a lifestyle real estate brand; we affiliated with a media giant. Together, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Better Homes and Gardens media brand empower us to make meaningful, long-lasting connections with our clients. This franchise relationship brings us a level of access and relevance we couldn’t create on our own, even as one of the most successful companies in the industry. Our Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliation gives us a brand name that lives outside of real estate. We can give our clients content they can use in their daily lives, which gives our agents the power to build customer relationships well beyond the transaction. The growth, infrastructure, learning, tools, marketing and technology have empowered us to create better experiences for our clients and agents. In 2008, I knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was the first brand of the new age of real estate. It continues to lead that movement today. We look forward to many more years of this successful affiliation.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.