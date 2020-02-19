How Following Trends Can Make It Harder to Sell

Remodeling your home can make it more comfortable and functional for your family. If you’re planning a renovation project, you should also consider how changes could affect your ability to sell your home later. Some remodeling trends appeal to a relatively small number of people and upgrades that your family enjoys could make it difficult to find someone interested in purchasing your home in the future.

Bold Colors and Features Could Turn Buyers Off

Some homeowners embrace bold paint colors, tile and light fixtures. Those features can give a home a contemporary vibe, but many buyers are more traditional and prefer neutral paint colors and simple features. Some people have a less conventional style, but their preferences may be different than yours. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to have your home match your tastes, but be careful not to make changes that would turn off potential buyers or that you couldn’t easily tone down before putting your house on the market.

Prospective Buyers Might Not Want to Use Rooms the Same Way You Do

Converting a room for a specific purpose could make your home better suited to your family’s lifestyle, but it might limit the pool of potential buyers. For example, a home theater could be a fun place to gather with family and friends, but buyers who didn’t share your interest would have to convert the room to use it for another purpose. They might decide to buy another house that wouldn’t require renovations to meet their needs.

Homebuyers focus much of their attention on the design and layout of the bathrooms. While you may enjoy a space with ornate fixtures, a large bathtub or countertops in a bold color, buyers might prefer a simpler and more functional design. When upgrading a bathroom, focus on changes that will make the room more comfortable and functional. You can’t go wrong by adding storage space and improving the lighting.

Upgrading the master bedroom is tricky, since individual tastes vary widely. Storage space is one thing that’s always important to buyers. If the master bedroom has limited closet space, increasing the amount of storage would be a good investment.

Buyers Might Not Share Your Taste in Flooring

If the floors in your home are worn or outdated, replacing them can help attract a buyer in the future. Just don’t spend a lot of money on flooring that will only appeal to a small subset of buyers. If you install wood or tile flooring, choose a neutral color or pattern. Wall-to-wall carpeting may not be a good choice since some buyers have specific colors in mind and could end up tearing out the carpeting.

Spend Your Remodeling Dollars Wisely

Renovating your home is a significant investment. Think about how changes can make your home better suited to your family’s needs, as well as whether they would appeal to future buyers. Look for upgrades that will increase your home’s resale value and provide a good return on investment.