How to Stage Your Dining Room

While it’s true that all rooms are not created equal when selling a home, you still need to stage each room and make it as attractive as you can for any potential buyer. While something like a dining room, garage or family room might not seem as important as a kitchen or bedroom, you may have a house hunter who spends a great deal of time in one of those rooms and that could be where their focus lies.

So, when considering the dining room, whether you use it for meals or simply to plop down mail and food that you need to put away, think of it as a room that people will want to dine in every night.

Though many millennials would probably just transform the room into an office or larger entertainment room, you still want to furnish and prepare the room for those who consider the dining room a vital component of the home.

For many, the dining room is where most of the family meals and entertaining is done. Plus, it’s a wonderful showcase room for your china, glasses and other flatware.

The best way to stage a dining room is to prepare it as if it’s being decorated for a fancy dinner party. Put out your best place settings, use fancy linens, add some decorative candles and play on a buyer’s emotions. Give them the chance to envision what it would be like to host their own elegant dinner in the room.

Chairs should be pushed completely under the table so people aren’t blocked from walking around, plus it gives a larger feel to the room. And the dining room table should be cleaned and polished so it shines.

Depending on the size of the dining room, additional furniture can be added, especially if there’s an opportunity to show off a nice china cabinet. However, you don’t want to have extra chairs or a wine rack in the corner, as they will only make the room look smaller.

Most dining rooms are lit by a chandelier, an item that can really attract a buyer to the room. If your current chandelier is dingy or doesn’t give off much light, this is an opportunity for an upgrade. Chandeliers don’t cost too much and a new one can make a world of difference. Plus, you could always take it with you (as long as the buyer knows it’s not part of the package).

Consider your window treatments carefully, as well. Some dining rooms have heavy curtains that block windows but tie them up and let some natural light in. If you’re willing to throw in the curtains with the house, make that clear up front.