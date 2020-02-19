Make Your Family Room a Fun Room

Family rooms are changing and becoming a more active space. A simple setup with a sofa and TV is fine, but if you really want your family to spend some quality time together, take your recreation room or refurbished basement to a new level with these ideas.

Home Theater

Movie nights at home can come close to replicating the movie theater experience—without having to leave home, waiting on long lines for popcorn or dealing with chatty audience members who kick your seat. If your family loves flicks, consider a giant screen, a projection system and stadium-seating.

Table Games

So much of what we do these days involves technology, but there are great joys to be taken by playing games that have been around for ages. A pool table is a great option, but it’s a game that requires a lot of skill. Other, more fast-paced options include foosball, shuffleboard, air hockey or dome hockey. One thing to keep in mind, these games can get expensive, so be sure to pick one everyone in the family likes and will get lots of use.

Bring the Arcade Home

Pinball machines are an absolute blast. It’s a game that’s simple to play (if hard to master) for everyone in the family. Or perhaps you’d like a classic arcade video game like Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Galaga or Donkey Kong in your home. You can even find consoles that have multiple games.

Let the Music Play

Put the digital playlist aside and bring back classic ways to enjoy music. Jukebox machines are stylish and enhance the look of a family room while providing a fun way to listen to your favorite tunes. And vinyl records are back in vogue. Set up a turntable in your family room and have fun shopping for records. You can find lots of used disks at bargain prices at stores, yard sales and online.

And when you’re done, you’ll have a perfect space for family fun—and great parties as well.