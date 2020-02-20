Asheville’s Hi-Alta Real Estate Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

With a focus on providing enhanced products and services to his affiliated agents and their clients, Kevin Griffin has announced that Hi-Alta Real Estate, a leading independent real estate brokerage in Asheville, N.C., has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Hi-Alta. Griffin and his team of 17-plus affiliated agents will now have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class marketing, agent learning and industry-best technology and productivity tools to help the team deliver extraordinary experiences to real estate consumers. A primary goal for Griffin will be to leverage his company’s already strong community connections and local market knowledge to build the team’s investor-related business from a global perspective.

“Asheville is increasingly becoming an international favorite for real estate investors and relocating companies and we are now in a better position to serve that business,” says Griffin. “We look forward to working with the brand to perfect the home-buying and -selling experience and to becoming the first choice for real estate consumers throughout Asheville, the Western North Carolina community and around the world.”

“It’s great to have Kevin and his relentless team of sales professionals representing our global brand on a local level in a community known for its charm, history, arts district and outdoor activities,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “I look forward to seeing first-hand how CENTURY 21 Hi-Alta grows with Asheville, the community and its people.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.