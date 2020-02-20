Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Opens New Office in York County

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has opened a new office in York County, Pa., as part of a merger with Preferred Properties Real Estate, Inc.

“Welcoming Bill Shanbarger and the Preferred Realty agents into the Homesale family is great for our efforts to serve the market. This merger will make Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty the real estate leader in Hanover. We look forward to being able to help even more families in the area achieve their real estate goals,” says Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.

“We are all very proud of our 33-year history providing superior service to the York and Adams counties community. Our agents have learned to embrace change as a means of growth and opportunity to better serve their clients,” states Shanbarger, former owner of Preferred Properties Real Estate, Inc. “For me, there was no other option than Homesale Realty; they practice the same philosophies and promote the same culture that we have come to know and love in our office. I have no doubt that we will be welcomed into the Homesale family with open arms and be given the support we need to seamlessly transition our business. Our clients are our top priority and this move allows us to continually provide industry-leading tools and services to help them achieve their real estate dreams.”

This is Homesale Realty’s 30th real estate office in the South Central Pennsylvania and Baltimore metropolitan areas. This new office expansion provides a foundation for agents to expertly serve the needs of their clients and the communities in which they reside. Additionally, the Homesale family is delighted to welcome an office full of talented, professional and passionate agents.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has 30 offices serving Maryland and Pennsylvania, including two offices in Hanover at 570 Carlisle St. and 1444 Baltimore St.

For more information, please visit www.homesale.com.