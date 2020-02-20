How to Get More Leads Into Your Pipeline

As a real estate professional, few things are as important to the sustainability of your business as lead generation. Feeding leads into the pipeline and being consistent with follow-ups is integral to your success.

From conducting open houses to calling FSBOs, there are many tactics you can employ to generate leads. Here are a few of the most reliable ways to get more leads into the pipeline:

Expired/FSBO Calling

Although spending time cold calling expired and FSBO listings isn’t most agents’ favorite method for garnering new leads, it is one of the most tried and true ways to do so. Picking up the phone and using reliable scripts to connect with sellers who have posted expired or FSBO listings is an excellent lead source, especially for newer agents.

Attending Community Events

Whether you plan to set up a booth and hand out branded materials or simply attend a community event on your own, meeting local homeowners and business owners in a low-pressure situation is one of the best ways to make an impression. Aside from generating potential leads by getting to know people in your area, it serves the dual purpose of showing locals that you genuinely care about the community.

Holding Open Houses

Just like cold calls, conducting open houses is one of the most trusted lead sources in real estate. The most important step when it comes to an open house is getting people through the door. For this, it’s important to use a number of methods: consider hyper-targeted Facebook ads, signs, door-knocking and the timing of the open house. After you’ve accomplished this, you should be able to generate dozens of leads by making sure all visitors register when they arrive.

Agents, what are some other tactics you use to feed more leads into the pipeline?

